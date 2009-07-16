Electronics Production | July 16, 2009
Nokia: net sales down 25% Y-o-Y
Nokia reported net sales of €9.9 billion, down 25% year on year and up 7% sequentially (down 24% and up 7% at constant currency).
Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo, Nokia's CEO: "Nokia put in a solid performance in what was another tough quarter. We increased our share of the global mobile device market sequentially to an estimated 38% and grew our smartphone market share to an estimated 41%. As a result of strong operational execution, underlying operating margins improved sequentially in all segments. Competition remains intense, but demand in the overall mobile device market appears to be bottoming out. As before, we are continuing to tightly manage our operating expenses."
"We are balancing short-term priorities with our longer-term growth ambitions as elements of the mobile handset, PC, internet and media industries converge to form a new industry. Consumers will increasingly expect devices and services designed as integrated solutions. To capture this opportunity we are accelerating our strategic transformation into a solutions company."
2Q Highlights
- Nokia net sales of EUR 9.9 billion, down 25% year on year and up 7% sequentially (down 24% and up 7% at constant currency).
- Devices & Services net sales of EUR 6.6 billion, down 28% year on year and up 7% sequentially (down 28% and up 7% at constant currency), and non-IFRS operating margin of 12.2% (20.1% in Q2 2008).
- Devices & Services gross margin of 34.0%, up from 33.8% in Q1 2009.
- Services net sales of EUR 140 million (billings of EUR 207 million). Due to the divestment of the security appliance business in April 2009, services net sales are not directly comparable to prior periods.
- Estimated industry mobile device volumes of 268 million units, down 12% year on year and up 5% sequentially.
- Nokia mobile device volumes of 103.2 million units, down 15% year on year and up 11% sequentially.
- Nokia estimated mobile device market share of 38% in Q2 2009, down from 40% in Q2 2008 and up from 37% in Q1 2009.
- Nokia mobile device ASP of EUR 62, down from EUR 65 in Q1 2009.
- NAVTEQ net sales of EUR 147 million, up 11% sequentially, and non-IFRS operating margin of 12.8% (3.7% in Q1 2009)
- Nokia Siemens Networks net sales of EUR 3.2 billion, down 21% year on year and up 7% sequentially (down 20% and up 8% at constant currency), and non-IFRS operating margin of 0.1% (6.7% in Q2 2008)
- Nokia operating cash flow of EUR 716 million.
- Total cash and other liquid assets of EUR 7.0 billion at the end of Q2 2009.
Industry & Nokia Outlook
- Nokia expects industry mobile device volumes in the third quarter 2009 to be at approximately the same level or up slightly sequentially.
- Nokia expects its mobile device market share in the third quarter 2009 to be approximately at the same level sequentially.
- Nokia continues to expect 2009 industry mobile device volumes to decline approximately 10% from 2008 levels.
- Nokia now expects its market share in mobile devices to be approximately flat in 2009, compared with 2008. This is an update to Nokia's earlier target to increase its market share in mobile devices in 2009.
- Nokia now expects its non-IFRS operating margin in Devices & Services in the second half 2009 to be at approximately the same level as in the first half 2009. This is an update to Nokia's earlier target for the non-IFRS operating margin in Devices & Services to be in the teens for the second half 2009.
- Nokia and Nokia Siemens Networks continue to expect the mobile infrastructure and fixed infrastructure and related services market to decline approximately 10% in Euro terms in 2009, from 2008 levels.
- Nokia and Nokia Siemens Networks now expect Nokia Siemens Networks market share to decline moderately in 2009, compared to 2008, with a strong performance in its Services business unit expected to be offset by declines in certain product businesses. This is an update to Nokia and Nokia Siemens Networks earlier target for Nokia Siemens Networks market share to remain constant in 2009, compared to 2008.
"We are balancing short-term priorities with our longer-term growth ambitions as elements of the mobile handset, PC, internet and media industries converge to form a new industry. Consumers will increasingly expect devices and services designed as integrated solutions. To capture this opportunity we are accelerating our strategic transformation into a solutions company."
2Q Highlights
- Nokia net sales of EUR 9.9 billion, down 25% year on year and up 7% sequentially (down 24% and up 7% at constant currency).
- Devices & Services net sales of EUR 6.6 billion, down 28% year on year and up 7% sequentially (down 28% and up 7% at constant currency), and non-IFRS operating margin of 12.2% (20.1% in Q2 2008).
- Devices & Services gross margin of 34.0%, up from 33.8% in Q1 2009.
- Services net sales of EUR 140 million (billings of EUR 207 million). Due to the divestment of the security appliance business in April 2009, services net sales are not directly comparable to prior periods.
- Estimated industry mobile device volumes of 268 million units, down 12% year on year and up 5% sequentially.
- Nokia mobile device volumes of 103.2 million units, down 15% year on year and up 11% sequentially.
- Nokia estimated mobile device market share of 38% in Q2 2009, down from 40% in Q2 2008 and up from 37% in Q1 2009.
- Nokia mobile device ASP of EUR 62, down from EUR 65 in Q1 2009.
- NAVTEQ net sales of EUR 147 million, up 11% sequentially, and non-IFRS operating margin of 12.8% (3.7% in Q1 2009)
- Nokia Siemens Networks net sales of EUR 3.2 billion, down 21% year on year and up 7% sequentially (down 20% and up 8% at constant currency), and non-IFRS operating margin of 0.1% (6.7% in Q2 2008)
- Nokia operating cash flow of EUR 716 million.
- Total cash and other liquid assets of EUR 7.0 billion at the end of Q2 2009.
Industry & Nokia Outlook
- Nokia expects industry mobile device volumes in the third quarter 2009 to be at approximately the same level or up slightly sequentially.
- Nokia expects its mobile device market share in the third quarter 2009 to be approximately at the same level sequentially.
- Nokia continues to expect 2009 industry mobile device volumes to decline approximately 10% from 2008 levels.
- Nokia now expects its market share in mobile devices to be approximately flat in 2009, compared with 2008. This is an update to Nokia's earlier target to increase its market share in mobile devices in 2009.
- Nokia now expects its non-IFRS operating margin in Devices & Services in the second half 2009 to be at approximately the same level as in the first half 2009. This is an update to Nokia's earlier target for the non-IFRS operating margin in Devices & Services to be in the teens for the second half 2009.
- Nokia and Nokia Siemens Networks continue to expect the mobile infrastructure and fixed infrastructure and related services market to decline approximately 10% in Euro terms in 2009, from 2008 levels.
- Nokia and Nokia Siemens Networks now expect Nokia Siemens Networks market share to decline moderately in 2009, compared to 2008, with a strong performance in its Services business unit expected to be offset by declines in certain product businesses. This is an update to Nokia and Nokia Siemens Networks earlier target for Nokia Siemens Networks market share to remain constant in 2009, compared to 2008.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments