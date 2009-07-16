Celestica: Mactan facility to close in August

Canada-based EMS-provider Celestica is to shut down its Mactan facility (The Philippines) in August.

Celestica started its Mactan operations in 2004 and the shutdown is said to be aimed at to boosting the utilisation rates and efficiency of its bigger manufacturing facilities in China and Thailand. The EMS-provider has already shut down its facility in Laguna (The Philippines) in December last year (which was acquired from Powerwave Philippines).