Sony Ericsson: sales down 40% Y-o-Y

Units shipped in the quarter were 13.8 million, a decrease of 43% year-on-year and a sequential decrease of 5%. Sales for the quarter were €1,684 million, a year-on-year decrease of 40%. This was due to continued challenging market conditions in all regions, particularly in Latin American markets.

The consolidated financial summary for Sony Ericsson Mobile Communications AB (Sony Ericsson) for the second quarter ended June 30, 2009 is as follows:Gross margin improved sequentially, despite lower volumes and sales, driven by a more favourable product mix and less material write-off costs than the previous quarter.Income before taxes for the quarter, excluding restructuring charges, was a loss of €283 million compared to a loss of €370 million from the previous quarter. This was due to the better gross margin, as well as reduced operating expenses that are a result of the ongoing cost savings program."As expected, the second quarter was challenging and we still believe the remainder of the year will be difficult for Sony Ericsson. Our focus remains on bringing the company back to profitability and growth as quickly as possible, and our performance is starting to improve due to our cost reduction activities. The new product portfolio that integrates communications, entertainment and social media applications should contribute to healthier topline development when shipments start later this year," said Dick Komiyama, President, Sony Ericsson. "We remain confident that the actions we are taking will further improve our financial situation and strengthen Sony Ericsson's competitiveness."As of June 30, 2009, Sony Ericsson retained a good net cash position of Euro 965 million.Programs started mid 2008 to reduce operating expenses by €880 million are on track, with the full benefit expected during the second half of 2010. The total restructuring charges for these programs are estimated to be well within the previously announced €500 million. Since the beginning of the cost reduction programs, the total global workforce has been reduced by 2,350 people.During the quarter Sony Ericsson expanded on its strategy of transforming into the Communication Entertainment brand with the announcement of three new mobile phones; Aino, Satio and Yari. These phones integrate communications features with entertainment content and social media applications. In addition, Sony Ericsson announced the expansion of its content delivery platform, PlayNow(TM) arena, to include an application store and downloadable movies via PC.Sony Ericsson maintains its forecast that the global handset market for 2009 will continue to contract by at least 10% from around 1,190 million units in 2008. Sony Ericsson estimates that its market share was over 5% in the second quarter.