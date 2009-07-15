Nortel France: threat to blow up facility

Within one week, French workers of two companies are threatening to blow up production facilities. After 'boss-napping,' those workers are obviously prepared to resort to more violent means to push better severance pay through.

Employees of Nortel's French facility in Chateaufort have placed around 10 gas bottle within the facility and are now threatening to blow up the bottle, if demands are not met - a redundancy payment of €100,000, reports La Tribune. Nortel France was declared bankrupt on May 28, 2009. It was decided that around 460 of its 680 staff should be laid off by the end of July.



As reported yesterday, staff at the automotive equipment supplier New Fabris also placed gas bottles within the company's facility. (New Fabris was placed into bankruptcy on June 16, 2009. Here, redundant workers demand €30,000 each in severance pay.