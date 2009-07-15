NXP invests in Thailand

Dutch chip manufacturer NXP is to invest around US$300 million into a production base for IC packaging in Thailand.

NXP plans to invest around US$300 million in production expansion, reports the Bangkok Post. After feeling the slump in demand, NXP starts investing and recruiting in Thailand again - as orders have picked up.



"We are investing in Thailand for two things, the first is production expansion by adding new equipment. At the same time, NXP is relocating high-tech activities from Europe and some products from the Philippines to Thailand," Theo Halders, vice-president and general manager of NXP Semiconductors and managing director of its Thai unit told the newspaper.



NXP currently operates 6 facilties in Europe, the Philippines, Hong Kong, China and Thailand, but announced a major overhaul at the end of 2008. The company has already closed down its US wafer facility and a European facility is to follow soon.