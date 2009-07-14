Graphic has been awarded Certified Manufacturer status by DSCC

UK based PCB company Graphic has been awarded Certified Manufacturer status by DSCC and is eligible to qualify and supply printed circuit boards to the requirements of MIL-PRF-31032.

The effective date of certification was 21st May 2009. MIL-PRF-31032 superseded MIL-PRF-55110 and MIL-P-50884 in 1999 for all new designs. Graphic is the first company in the UK and only the second in Europe to achieve this.



Graphic plc also has the following accreditations, approvals and recognitions



ISO 9001

ISO 14001

OHSAS 18001

IECQ Capability Approval for BSEN123000 and IPC 6010

MIL-PRF-55110

ML-P-50884

UL 796