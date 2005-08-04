Electronics Production | August 04, 2005
Nallatech collaborates with SGI
Nallatech collaborates with SGI Inc. on developing FPGA high-performance computing solutions Agreement will target new business opportunities for demanding FPGA-based computing systems.
Nallatech, the FPGA high-performance computing solutions experts, announced it has entered into a strategic collaborative arrangement with Silicon Graphics, Inc., to develop new business opportunities within the high-performance computing market. The companies plan to offer new products and services based on SGI's reconfigurable system technology and Nallatech's Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) computing technology. Under the arrangement, Nallatech and SGI plan to assess complementary capabilities and integrate, customize and deploy FPGA computing solutions to existing customers and new prospects.
Nallatech and SGI will collaborate on new business opportunities for products, tools and associated services in markets that require demanding high-performance computing solutions. The companies will also work together to apply FPGA-based computing solutions for growth markets that could include oil and gas - geophysical; homeland security; bioinformatics; medical imaging; and data distribution and visualization systems. The companies will work together to develop an integrated high-performance computing offering based on FPGA technology which will be used to facilitate high-performance, high-density implementations to support demanding computing needs and processing algorithms.
Nallatech has over a decade of field expertise and knowledge in FPGA computing, delivering technology with the ability to 'deep-scale' using multi-FPGA systems coupled with tool suites and development environments. The collaboration is a natural extension to SGI's research and development initiatives focused on tightly coupling FPGAs into its shared-memory NUMAflex® architecture, to provide an application-adaptive high-performance computing environment.
