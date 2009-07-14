Enthone acquires assets of Westbrook Technologies

Enthone has acquired select assets of Westbrook Technologies, headquartered in Scarborough Ontario, Canada. Specifically, Enthone has acquired exclusive rights and knowledge to all Westbrook intellectual property as it relates to the surface finishing industry.

The asset acquisition substantially expands Enthone’s market presence throughout Canada, while further strengthening its portfolio of corrosion resistant coatings for the surface finishing industry.



Prior to the transaction, Westbrook was the Enthone distributor in Quebec and Ontario, Canada since 2004. As part of Enthone’s ongoing commitment to increase resources throughout Canada, the asset acquisition further bolsters Enthone’s recent additions of direct sales and technical service personnel hired over the last twelve months.



Terrence Copeland, Vice President- Enthone Americas said, “This transaction is an excellent strategic fit for Enthone as we continue to aggressively expand our direct market presence throughout Canada. It also provides an enabling pathway for us to introduce cost-effective, revolutionary technologies to both surface finishers and OEMs worldwide.”



Ken Westbrook, Principal Owner and Technical Manager of Westbrook said, “Enthone has been a valued and committed partner. Westbrook customers can be assured that the level of technical and R&D support, product innovation, and customer service will be further strengthened by Enthone’s worldwide resources. I extend my sincere thanks to Westbrook customers for their confidence and loyalty over the last 22 years.” Mr. Westbrook will provide assistance and support to Enthone and former Westbrook customers during an extended transition period.



Incorporation of the Westbrook product line into the Enthone operational, technical, and commercial organizations worldwide is presently underway.