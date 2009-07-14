Ciba staff in Paisley, UK sent home

Several hundred Ciba workers at the Paisley-facility, UK, were sent home as the factory was temporarily shut down by the management.

Almost 400 employees have been sent home as the management attempts to save money and outrun the current recession. All employees are still on full pay, reports the Paisley Daily Express, but the measure is expected to provide significant savings in operational costs.



“Business has dipped. There has been a downturn in the construction and automotive industries and that has had an impact on us. We have built up stocks and we will sell from stock”, a spokesperson is cited in saying. However, all staff is expected to return to work on July 25th.



Ciba has recently became part of German chemicals giants BASF, which announced earlier this month to review all activities. BASF also stated that it would lay off around 3700 worldwide staff in an attempt to streamline operations and the integration of Ciba.



However, it is not clear if the announcement has affected the Paisley decision.