SMT & Inspection | July 14, 2009
Vitronics Soltec in distribution agreement with APP / IPT in UK & Ireland
Vitronics Soltec announces a new partnership agreement with Anglo Production Processes (APP) and IPT to represent and distribute Vitronics Soltec soldering machines throughout the UK and Ireland. The agreement became effective in June 2009.
In making the announcement, Frank van Erp, European Sales Director for Vitronics Soltec said, “This is an import step to secure our support level and presence in this area. APP offers a range of first-class products to the market and has a focus on process-driven applications. To Vitronics Soltec, this is a perfect match with our product line and the way we like to approach the business. Vitronics Soltec historically has been a technology-driven company and to have a partner with such complementary skills provides a solid foundation for a strong future.”
Noel O’Hanlon, Managing Director of APP in the UK and IPT in Ireland, added, “We are delighted to work with such a high quality organization as Vitronics Soltec whose range of Wave, Reflow and Selective Soldering systems are well known for their leading edge technology and reliability. Our goal is to only represent high quality companies and Vitronics Soltec certainly fits into this category”.
In the UK and Irish markets it is a major advantage for APP and IPT to be able to offer the entire soldering range from Wave to Selective from one quality vendor such as Vitronics Soltec. The easy access to the Vitronics Soltec European headquarters in the Netherlands makes it very convenient for customers to perform trials and do application development work. APP and IPT will be responsible for sales, service and spare parts for Vitronics Soltec products, serviced from facilities in Bromsgrove UK, and Cork Ireland
