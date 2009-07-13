EU with complaint to LCD manufacturers

The European Commission has sent charge sheets - so-called statements of objections - to several, unspecified LCD manufacturers for suspected price-fixing.

Dutch electronics manufacturer Philips, as well as South Korean LG Displays have received the statement of objections, Bloomberg reports. It is said that the charge sheet - sent out on July 10th, 2009 - relates to 'the main component of thin, flat monitors', the report carries on.



Philips intends to oppose the EU complaint, as the charges concern LG Philips LCD.