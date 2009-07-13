Electronics Production | July 13, 2009
Emergent no longer; mobile markets in Eastern Europe with strong growth
The mobile communications markets in Eastern Europe are growing strongly from usage and revenues points of view. Defining these markets as emerging may no longer be accurate as they are demonstrating high growth and looking for new opportunities.
New analysis from Frost & Sullivan Mobile Communications in Eastern Europe: A View on Key Markets, assesses the market situation in Eastern Europe through the analysis of six key markets: Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Russia and Turkey.
"Eastern European markets are fully penetrated and are rapidly adopting mobile broadband solutions," notes Frost & Sullivan Industry Analyst Saverio Romeo. "The mobile phone is becoming critical for fast connectivity and innovative services, effectively substituting the lack of fixed infrastructures."
The main challenge to the industry currently comes from the economic recession. The lack of credit for investments and the decrease in consumption will slow down the growth experienced by Eastern European countries. Moreover, regulatory limitations can hamper future developments.
The mobile industry's response to this scenario consists of two main actions. "Services and processes' optimisation, in order to efficiently use existing resources and reduce the need for capital investments is critical," advises Romeo. "Equally important is pursuing technological and strategic innovation through synergic cooperation between participants with different know-how with the aim to offer disruptive solutions to consumers at reasonable prices."
Cooperation between regulatory authorities and the industry to overcome the challenges of the market will be vital. Cooperation between public sector and the industry for high-intensive investments, mainly infrastructures, will enable sustained market expansion.
"Eastern European markets are fully penetrated and are rapidly adopting mobile broadband solutions," notes Frost & Sullivan Industry Analyst Saverio Romeo. "The mobile phone is becoming critical for fast connectivity and innovative services, effectively substituting the lack of fixed infrastructures."
The main challenge to the industry currently comes from the economic recession. The lack of credit for investments and the decrease in consumption will slow down the growth experienced by Eastern European countries. Moreover, regulatory limitations can hamper future developments.
The mobile industry's response to this scenario consists of two main actions. "Services and processes' optimisation, in order to efficiently use existing resources and reduce the need for capital investments is critical," advises Romeo. "Equally important is pursuing technological and strategic innovation through synergic cooperation between participants with different know-how with the aim to offer disruptive solutions to consumers at reasonable prices."
Cooperation between regulatory authorities and the industry to overcome the challenges of the market will be vital. Cooperation between public sector and the industry for high-intensive investments, mainly infrastructures, will enable sustained market expansion.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments