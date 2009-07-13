Ericsson with new R&D centre in South Korea

Sweden-based Ericsson is to invest in a new R&D-Centre in South Korea, adding 1000 new staff in the country.

This was announced during the meeting of the South Korean President Lee Myung-bak and Ericsson's soon-to-be CEO Hans Vestberg in Sweden. Ericsson is to invest around $1.5 billion in South Korea over the next 5 years, reports Reuters.



An official Ericsson press release states that the company and the Republic of Korea have initiated a collaboration aiming to use mobile broadband and other communication technologies, such as machine to machine (m2m), to create a green eco-system.