Electronics Production | July 10, 2009
Margins in all EMS sectors (except Automotive) will remain in Q3
Margins in all sectors (except Automotive) are expected to remain relatively constant in Q3CY2009 as backlogs and book-to-bill ratios stabilize.
Global EMS Costs:
The underlying burdened cost of labor for electronics manufacturing services was basically unchanged in May/June net of currency translations which were generally unfavorable for North American OEMs. Short of a significant reversal in valuation trends of the USD$ the burdened cost of labor for electronics manufacturing services in Q3CY09 are expected to be: flat to very slightly lower in Mexico; marginally higher in Canada, Eastern Europe, Japan, China and Australia; and flat in the balance of the major global geographies.
EMS Margin Expectations:
Margins in all sectors (except Automotive) are expected to remain relatively constant in Q3CY2009 as backlogs and book-to-bill ratios stabilize, said Charlie Barnhart’s Projections for Q3CY2009 EMS Industry. Some upward fluctuations in Mil/Aero & Automotive look likely as does select downward pressure in Communications and Medical on perceived strength of individual OEM’s product offering. Historically, during times of falling demand in the EMS industry average margin expectation tends to be flat to slightly down.
EMS Capacity & Lead-times:
Lead-times are expected to remain relatively flat to slightly down (except with ODMs in China where they have been lengthening) and are expected to improve slightly over the balance of the second half of CY09 as demand is expected to remain soft as a result of the global economic situation.
The underlying burdened cost of labor for electronics manufacturing services was basically unchanged in May/June net of currency translations which were generally unfavorable for North American OEMs. Short of a significant reversal in valuation trends of the USD$ the burdened cost of labor for electronics manufacturing services in Q3CY09 are expected to be: flat to very slightly lower in Mexico; marginally higher in Canada, Eastern Europe, Japan, China and Australia; and flat in the balance of the major global geographies.
EMS Margin Expectations:
Margins in all sectors (except Automotive) are expected to remain relatively constant in Q3CY2009 as backlogs and book-to-bill ratios stabilize, said Charlie Barnhart’s Projections for Q3CY2009 EMS Industry. Some upward fluctuations in Mil/Aero & Automotive look likely as does select downward pressure in Communications and Medical on perceived strength of individual OEM’s product offering. Historically, during times of falling demand in the EMS industry average margin expectation tends to be flat to slightly down.
EMS Capacity & Lead-times:
Lead-times are expected to remain relatively flat to slightly down (except with ODMs in China where they have been lengthening) and are expected to improve slightly over the balance of the second half of CY09 as demand is expected to remain soft as a result of the global economic situation.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments