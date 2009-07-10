EMS-providers to produce for Hitachi in Europe and USA

Japan-based Hitachi has decided to outsource the production of TV sets in the USA and Europe to different EMS-providers.

As part of restructuring measures, Hitachi spun-off its consumer-electronics business into new company on July 1st . The President of the new Hitachi consumer-electronics company - Mr. Shutoku Watanabe - said that his first goal is to get the TV business back on its feet, said WSJ. Therefore he has decided to outsource more of its TV manufacturing in the USA and Europe to contact manufacturers.



The company is also in its final stages to sell of a television-assembly facility in Mexico. Hitachi also considers to sell of the other Mexican TV-production facility to an undisclosed buyer.



As evertiq reported earlier, Panasonic recently took over Hitachi's TV-assembly facility in the Czech Republic.



Image source: Elcoteq