Hansatech partners with XJTAG

Hansatech Limited, a UK-based contract electronics manufacturer, has selected XJTAG Limited as its global boundary scan test solution partner.

The XJTAG boundary scan system will be implemented initially at UK manufacturing facilities at King's Lynn and Cambridge, and subsequently at its Poole facility and at its partner's production site. The XJTAG system integrates seamlessly with Hansatech's in-circuit and functional test fixtures.



According to Hansatech, for many board types, the XJTAG system will eradicate the need to build a dedicated in-circuit test (ICT) fixture and this will enable it to reduce non-recurring engineering (NRE) expenses by up to £10k per printed circuit board type. Hansatech manufactures a significant number of diverse products each month of which around half can utilise XJTAG, either exclusively or in conjunction with functional, ICT or flying probe testing. These boards are typically high complexity, densely populated circuits with at least one JTAG device.



Hansatech offers turnkey sub-contract assembly services to a wide range of customers in diverse industry sectors from mobile and satellite communications, medical and industrial instrumentation to specialist consumer products.



The powerful and easy-to-use XJTAG Development System is designed to cut the cost and shorten the development cycle of electronic products and provides a unique solution that can test JTAG as well as non-JTAG devices.