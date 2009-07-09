Electrolube expand testing capabilities

UK based Electrolube have recently invested in a number of new pieces of equipment to boost the technical capabilities of their laboratory.

The new equipment includes a bespoke design thermal cycling chamber which utilises a CFC and HCFC free mechanical cooling system for rapid thermal changes over a very wide temperature range. Electrolube have also invested in a new cyclic corrosion test chamber for creating four environments; salt spray, condensation humidity (wetting), air drying and controlled humidity. The chamber is also equipped for corrosive gas testing. The chamber conforms to a vast array of international standards including, ASTM, DIN, ISO, and IEC as well as automotive test standards for Ford, Honda, GM, VW, Toyota, Renault and many more.



Other new purchases include a thermal conductivity measurement device and a cone and plate rheometer. The thermal conductivity instrument eliminates the air interface in calculation and measures both the thermal resistance of the sample and the thermal contact resistance between the sample and the instrument. The cone and plate rheometer can be used to measure the viscosity of a variety of materials as well as thixotropic response, yield stress determination and creep analysis.



These purchases are part of the ongoing expansion and improvement of the Electrolube technical department.