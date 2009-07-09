Plus Semi: redundancies are likely

The Plus Semi facility in Swindon is looking at possible layoffs. As many as 80 of the currently 115 staff could lose their jobs.

The current consultations regard between 60 and 80 employees, reports the Swindon Advertiser. This comes only two months after Plus Semi bought the facility from French-owned French-owned MHS Electronics (which went into administration on February 29, 2009).



Semiconductor manufacture has been present at the Plus Semi site in Cheney Manor, Swindon since 1956. The process technologies developed at this site are used in telecommunications, automotive, military, aerospace, medical, industrial and commercial applications.