Electronics Production | July 09, 2009
Outsourcing of LCD to OEMs/EMS will increase 30% in 2010
25% of LCD TVs shipped in Q1’09 were made by external OEMs/EMS such as AmTRAN, Compal, Grundig, Jabil, TPV and Wistron, up 1% Q/Q.
The top 10 TV brands mostly manufactured their LCD TVs in house, with the exception of Vizio, which outsourced 100%, and Philips, which outsourced 62% of their LCD TVs shipped in the quarter.
As the LCD TV market becomes commoditized, many brands plan to increase their LCD TV outsourcing for specific regions and products to build market share and optimize the total supply chain cost going forward.
“The outsourcing ratio is likely to increase to 30% or more in 2010,” noted Deborah Yang, DisplaySearch Director of Monitor and TV Market Research. “However, shortages in LCD TV panels impacted panel prices and allocation for TV manufacturers.” Yang continued, “LCD TV brands, as well as OEMs will need to pay higher prices to ensure that they have an adequate panel supply. Supply of LCD TV panels is a critical point for LCD TV OEM business success.”
This image is not part of this article.
As the LCD TV market becomes commoditized, many brands plan to increase their LCD TV outsourcing for specific regions and products to build market share and optimize the total supply chain cost going forward.
“The outsourcing ratio is likely to increase to 30% or more in 2010,” noted Deborah Yang, DisplaySearch Director of Monitor and TV Market Research. “However, shortages in LCD TV panels impacted panel prices and allocation for TV manufacturers.” Yang continued, “LCD TV brands, as well as OEMs will need to pay higher prices to ensure that they have an adequate panel supply. Supply of LCD TV panels is a critical point for LCD TV OEM business success.”
This image is not part of this article.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments