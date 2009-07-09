Seratel's component counting system selected for Continental Automotive Malaysia

Continental Automotive Components Malaysia has implemented Ireland based Seratel’s “Reel aMounts” counting and labelling system for electronic components at its factory in Penang, Malaysia.

Reel aMounts allows Continental to count and re-label reels of surface mount components in 15 seconds or less, compared to four minutes with the previous manual counters.



Seratel and Continental have worked to integrate Reel aMounts with Continental’s SAP/Solo ERP system. This means that, when a reel is counted using Reel aMounts, inventory figures in SAP/Solo are automatically updated to include material used in production and both handling and placement attrition.



All material is automatically tracked by a ID code for each reel, giving Continental inventory control and traceability.