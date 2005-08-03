Electronics Production | August 03, 2005
NOTE and Jaltek to co-operate
Swedish based EMS Provider, NOTE, has signed a strategic co-operation agreement with Jaltek Systems.
In line with NOTE's vision of becoming one of Europe's leading EMS providers by 2009, NOTE launched a Gateway in the UK at the end of 2004. It was also the intention of NOTE to have an excellence facility in the UK during 2005 to offer existing and new customers the full range of services from design through to low volume production in the UK, then seamlessly transferring production into low cost high volume facilities in NOTE's facilities in Eastern Europe. To this end NOTE have been looking for an ems partner in the UK with similar ideals and philosophies to NOTE and are pleased to announce the strategic co-operation with UK based Jaltek Systems.
Jaltek has a great reputation, trusted by blue chip and global multi-national customers to deliver consistent quality through NPI and low volume manufacturing. The customer market segments also complement NOTE's own facilities in Scandinavia, having customers in medical, defence, automotive, broadcast together with embedded computer systems and I/P platform development.
"Jaltek and NOTE have much in common; including high technology capabilities, rapid design, NPI and manufacturing services, and, most importantly, a desire to exceed customer's expectations
In short, this strategic cooperation represents a true European EMS solution; with the significant advantage of a profitable and expanding UK-based NPI centre combined with one of Europe's fastest growing medium to high volume EMS Providers", said, Steve Pittom, Jaltek's Sales Director.
"We are really excited about this venture as Jaltek have the same attitude to their business as NOTE do within their excellence plants. This is, I am sure, a great opportunity for both NOTE's and Jaltek's customers to have a true European partner supporting them through the whole value chain. We look forward to what will be a successful co-operation for both companies but most importantly for our new and existing customers", concluded Elaine Barnes, Head of NOTE UK.
NOTE is one of Scandinavia's leading contract manufacturers of electronics and offers specialist competence in electronics production along the entire value chain - from design and development through manufacturing and the aftermarket. NOTE has offices in Sweden, Finland, France, the United Kingdom, Estonia, Lithuania and Poland. Net turnover for 2004 was SEK 1 103 million and profit before tax was 26,3 million. The number of employees in the corporation is around 1100.
Jaltek has a facility of 1600 sq meters and employs 60 people in Bedfordshire, close to both the technology area of Cambridge and the M4 corridor. To date, Jaltek Systems specialist services have centred on design, new product introduction and the low volume assembly of advanced technology products, all delivered in a flexible, customer focussed manner. Net turnover for 2004 was £ 5,5 m and profit before tax was £ 750.000.
The image shows Steve Pittom, Jaltek's Sales Director, and Kjell-Åke Andersson, CEO, NOTE AB.
