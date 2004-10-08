Intel puts effort<br>to enter mobiles

Intel Collaborates With Nokia, Symbian To Help Deliver Series 60 Platform-Based 3G Smartphones Using Intel Technology.

Intel Corporation, Nokia Corporation and Symbian Ltd. announced a collaboration to bring smartphones based on the Nokia Series 60 Platform to market using Intel technology as part of Intel's recent membership in the Nokia Series 60 Product Creation Community. Also, Intel and Symbian have agreed to invest in the joint development of a reference platform to enable a new class of 3G devices based on Symbian OS™ and Intel® XScale® Technology.



The Series 60 Platform, built on Symbian OS, is one of the world's leading smartphone platforms. It is licensed by some of the foremost mobile phone manufacturers including Lenovo, LG Electronics, Nokia, Panasonic, Samsung, Sendo and Siemens. Support for a large color screen, easy-to-use interface and extensive suite of applications make this software platform ideally suited to support new mobile services such as email, browsing and streaming.



As part of its new role as a member of the Series 60 Product Creation Community, Intel will complement the Series 60 Platform by providing high performance and low power processing to enable mobile browsing, multimedia messaging and content downloading, as well as a host of personal information management and telephony applications. The Series 60 Platform is the latest smartphone user interface to be supported by Intel technology.



Also, Intel and Symbian are investing in the co-development of a reference platform. The development agreement focuses on building the first 3G reference platform that utilizes Intel's and Symbian's expertise in smartphone technology. The reference platform will enable mobile phone manufacturers to create differentiated handsets while significantly reducing development time - speeding delivery of new phones to market.