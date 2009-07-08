Electronics Production | July 08, 2009
LGe: expand outsourcing collaboration in Mexico
The company will invest an additional US$100 million over the next three years, increasing total production capacity to US$4 billion. LG electronics also plans to expand its collaboration with an external manufacturing partner in Mexico as well as adding 2500 addition staff.
This is designed to generate synergies among plants in Mexico and improve cash flow during the current global recession, while further improving capabilities to serve customers in North, Central and South America. LG Electronics currently operates three manufacturing facilities in Mexico: Reynosa and Mexicali producing TVs and Monterrey making refrigerators and electric ovens.
The reorganization program, which is now under way, includes:
- Consolidation of LCD TV manufacturing plants -- Two separate plants in Reynosa and Mexicali will be integrated into one consolidated plant in Reynosa to produce mid-large size and premium TVs. Consolidation is expected to be completed by September 2009.
- Outsourcing of small- and medium-size LCD TVs -- LG Electronics plans to expand its collaboration with an external manufacturing partner in Mexico.
- Withdrawal from mobile phone manufacturing in Mexicali -- With the closure of the Mexicali plant in June, handsets for North America will be produced in Korea and China.
- Expansion of Monterrey plant capabilities -- The refrigerator and electric oven manufacturing Monterrey plant will start producing gas ovens by the end of 2009.
- Localization of components -- LG Electronics will source more components in Mexico to gain cost competitiveness.
Planned increases in investment and employment include:
- Increased investment -- LG Electronics plans to invest more than US$100 million in Mexico over the next three years.
- Expanded production capacity -- LG will expand production capacity to US$4 billion by 2012, up from US$2.6 billion in 2008.
- Additional employment -- Adding new production lines in Reynosa will generate about 1,200 new jobs and the Monterrey plant is planning to hire 1,300 additional workers. Localizing component production will help boost recruitment opportunities in Mexico.
- Retirement benefits and outplacement support -- All 500 Mexicali employees will be eligible for positions in Reynosa or Monterrey. Retiring employees will receive pensions or outplacement support services consistent with local labor laws.
