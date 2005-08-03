Update on Eurodis Administration

The administrators have been seeking to achieve either sales of the companies in the Eurodis Electron group or sales of the businesses and assets under their control. The Administrators are hopeful that the disposals of either the companies or the businesses and assets will be concluded satisfactorily in due course.

However, given the level of debt across the Eurodis Electron group, the Administrators do not anticipate, at present, that there will be a return to Eurodis Electron shareholders.



In light of this situation, there is no current intention to request that the suspension of shares of Eurodis Electron PLC from listing on the Official List and trading on The London Stock Exchange be lifted.



On 15 July 2005 Neville Barry Kahn and Nicholas Guy Edwards (of Deloitte &

Touche LLP) were appointed as joint administrators of Eurodis Electron PLC.



The following subsidiaries in the Eurodis Electron group have also been placed into administration:



Subsidiary

Eurodis Electronics plc

Eurodis Information Systems Limited

Eurodis Electronics UK Limited

Eurodis Electron Holding BV

Eurodis Distribution Services BV

Eurodis Texim Electronics BV

Eurodis Texim Electronics SA