Strike at Molex in France

Four out of the five unions at the Molex production facility in Villemur-sur-Tarn (France) have decided to go on strike today.

The strike measures are taken as management initiated negotiations about the restructuring of the site. Molex reported in October last year that the company will close down the Villemur-sur-Tarn facility on June 30, 2009 as the production will be relocated to China and the United States.