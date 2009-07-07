AT&S: Shanghai facility is largest HDI-PCB-facility in China

With more than 550.000m2 in produced printed circuit board area, the AT&S facility in Shanghai is the largest HDI-PCB-facility in China, reports the China Printed Circuit Association (CPCA).

Measured in printed circuit board area and turnover, AT&S Shanghai is number 1 among the HDI-PCB-facilities in China. This ranking was recently published by the CPCA in their Statistical Annual Report 2008.



While the entire Chinese HDI-PCB market of 2008 - measured in printed circuit board area produced - shrunk by 1.21% (compared to last year), AT&S China was able to increase its production by more than 15%. The same goes for the turnover of the Chinese AT&S facility, while the overall market declined by 2.33% Y-o-Y.



The continued good performance shown by AT&S China is also reflected in the rankings of recent years: while the facility was listed #4 in 2006, it ranked #2 in 2007 and made the top position in 2008 - as the largest HDI-PCB facility in mainland China.