Lenovo to skip Foxconn production in Hungary?

According to information that evertiq has received, Lenovo is apparently looking to cooperate with other - still unspecified - EMS-providers in the future. According to evertiq's source Foxconn is said to continue its Lenovo production until early 2010. This decision will most likely also result in a number of layoffs at the Hungarian facility, due to the loss in production volume, states the information that evertiq has received.