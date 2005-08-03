Polyrack aims high

Polyrack, located in Straubenhardt, Germany, invests 6.5 Million Euros in a new building including a storage area.

The plan of a new building should optimize the logistics of the Polyrack Tech-Group, which is spread over four regional locations so far. At present there are production locations in Straubenhardt, Ittersbach and Söllingen. Polyrack, known as a system supplier, provides world-acting affiliated groups like Siemens and Alcatel with packaging systems based on high-quality computer systems. Fields of applications are segments like telecommunication and automotive engineering as well as test and measurement.



In September the beginning of the construction is intended and within one year Polyrack plans to move-in. The course for a new administration- and production building is already set by the municipal council of Straubenhardt.



The building has a floor space of 8.000 square meters and contains 63.000 cubic meters interior space. 6.5 million Euros will be invested and the complete plastic technology production and the electronic- and system production are placed there. On the premises there is space for a second phase of building.



The family-owned enterprise was founded 25 years ago. With investments in automation and 200 qualified employees, the company will be able to assert itself in cyclical demanding times, as the head of business is convinced.