RMD Instruments' solution to Counterfeit Components

Counterfeit and substandard components are becoming major issues in the supply chain facing the electronic industry.

Counterfeit suppliers are more sophisticated and are employing techniques such as laser etching in production of these components, making them virtually undetectable from real parts.



The substandard components, being manufactured under false trade names, are creating another type of challenge for the EMS industry. These components often are made from the same external materials as real parts and pass electronic functionality tests. However, material compositions of this group may be substandard, thus compromising capabilities in extreme temperature and pressures.



RMD Instruments has released a XRF system, capable of inducing K-Shell characteristic x-rays of elements with higher atomic numbers such as Pb and Bi are capable of providing spectrometric data reflecting the presence or absence of these vital materials through components and packaging without needing to disturb the actual component or the packaging materials.