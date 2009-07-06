Jabil to recruit 100 employees

US-based EMS-provider Jabil is currently looking for 100 new employees in South-East Asia.

The employees are scheduled to work in the company's facility in Bayan Lepas, Malaysia. Jabil is transferring some activities from USA to Malaysia and therefore the company needs to hire new employees. Jabil’s orders have stabilised and in May, the company was able to re-instated a five-day workweek at its Bayan Lepas facility.