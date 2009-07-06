GMB is looking for ex-Viasystems employees

Britain's general trade union GMB is looking for some 150 ex-Viasystems employees, which could make some cash claims. However, time seems to be running out.

More than 800 people were affected when PCB manufacturer Viasystems (South Shields) went into administration in 2001. Staff received only a fraction of their redundancy money back then. Now the GMB is looking for some 100 to 150 former Viasystems employees who could claim for loss of earnings.



A spokesman for Thompsons Solicitors, Newcastle, which is processing the Viasystems' claims, told the newspaper that they are already dealing with 200 claims. However, they would need to find these other ex-employees (still GMB members) to include their claim in the forthcoming industrial tribunal. All of them are asked to contact their GMB office.