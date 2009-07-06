EU drops new tax plan for mobile phones

The European Union has decided to stop a plan to introduce taxes on mobile phones – seen as controversial by most.

The plan was supposed to raise the prices on mobile phones by 14% for consumers, for the phones which included TV receivers and navigation. The tax would also have squeezed shrinking phone sales in Europe, reports telematics news.



Sweden, which currently runs the rotating presidency of the European Union, said that the Nordic Countries were strongly opposed to the tax. All major European mobile phone producers - such as Nokia and Sony Ericsson - are based in Scandinavia.