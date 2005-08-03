PCB | August 03, 2005
Aspocomp in the red
Aspocomp's second-quarter result was in the red, with earnings per share amounting to EUR -0.28 (Q2/2004: 0.14). Aspocomp believes however that the Group's net sales will grow in the second half of the year compared with the first half.
Net sales came in at EUR 39.1 million (52.9). Earnings per share in the January-June period were EUR -0.39 (0.23) and net sales EUR 82.5 million (100.5).
The delivery chain of the electronics industry was once again subjected to price pressures on a global scale during the quarter now ended. Aspocomp's net sales decreased by 26% compared with the corresponding period of last year. Net sales were down 10% on the first quarter of the present year. The drop in net sales was due largely to the weak performance of the Salo printed circuit board facility and the Modules segment. A major transition process geared towards increasing competitiveness is currently under way at the Salo plant. Its implementation significantly cuts into net sales for the present year. The high- volume product of the Oulu module plant is in the final stage of its life cycle, decreasing the net sales of the Modules segment.
The operating result was EUR -5,0 million (4.0). The main reasons underlying the weakened operating result were the poor performance of the Salo plant and the decline in the previously high earnings of the Modules segment. In addition, the result is weakened by product inventory write-downs of EUR 0.6 million at the Thai plant.
The result before taxes and minority interest was EUR -5.3 million (3.7) and earnings per share amounted to EUR -0.28 (0.14). The net result was EUR -5,6 million (2.8). Investments in fixed assets amounted to EUR 7.1 million (3.7). The major investments were earmarked for the Salo plant.
It is anticipated that the Aspocomp Group's net sales will grow in the second half of the year compared with the first half, but consolidated net sales this year are estimated to fall significantly short of the previous year's figure (2004: EUR 197.4 million). The third quarter will most likely be similar to the quarter now ended and in the last quarter net sales are expected to improve. The Group's result for 2005 is expected to be clearly in the red.
The net sales and profitability of the main business segment, Printed Circuit Boards, are forecast to improve in the latter part of the year. The net sales and profitability of the Modules segment are estimated to remain at the same level as in the second quarter.
"Aspocomp's second-quarter earnings trend was unsatisfactory. We expect the result for 2005 to be weak on the whole. We have started up numerous measures at our units with a view to increasing cost-effectiveness and honing both flexibility and design expertise. Our objective is to achieve profitable long-term growth. The measures we have implemented at Aspocomp units, the trend in our business environment, and the company's strategy and objectives are discussed in greater detail in a separate release that will be released today."
More on the story
Read the full interim report here
Read about Aspocomp Group OYJ CEO'S review and business goals
The delivery chain of the electronics industry was once again subjected to price pressures on a global scale during the quarter now ended. Aspocomp's net sales decreased by 26% compared with the corresponding period of last year. Net sales were down 10% on the first quarter of the present year. The drop in net sales was due largely to the weak performance of the Salo printed circuit board facility and the Modules segment. A major transition process geared towards increasing competitiveness is currently under way at the Salo plant. Its implementation significantly cuts into net sales for the present year. The high- volume product of the Oulu module plant is in the final stage of its life cycle, decreasing the net sales of the Modules segment.
The operating result was EUR -5,0 million (4.0). The main reasons underlying the weakened operating result were the poor performance of the Salo plant and the decline in the previously high earnings of the Modules segment. In addition, the result is weakened by product inventory write-downs of EUR 0.6 million at the Thai plant.
The result before taxes and minority interest was EUR -5.3 million (3.7) and earnings per share amounted to EUR -0.28 (0.14). The net result was EUR -5,6 million (2.8). Investments in fixed assets amounted to EUR 7.1 million (3.7). The major investments were earmarked for the Salo plant.
It is anticipated that the Aspocomp Group's net sales will grow in the second half of the year compared with the first half, but consolidated net sales this year are estimated to fall significantly short of the previous year's figure (2004: EUR 197.4 million). The third quarter will most likely be similar to the quarter now ended and in the last quarter net sales are expected to improve. The Group's result for 2005 is expected to be clearly in the red.
The net sales and profitability of the main business segment, Printed Circuit Boards, are forecast to improve in the latter part of the year. The net sales and profitability of the Modules segment are estimated to remain at the same level as in the second quarter.
"Aspocomp's second-quarter earnings trend was unsatisfactory. We expect the result for 2005 to be weak on the whole. We have started up numerous measures at our units with a view to increasing cost-effectiveness and honing both flexibility and design expertise. Our objective is to achieve profitable long-term growth. The measures we have implemented at Aspocomp units, the trend in our business environment, and the company's strategy and objectives are discussed in greater detail in a separate release that will be released today."
More on the story
Read the full interim report here
Read about Aspocomp Group OYJ CEO'S review and business goals
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments