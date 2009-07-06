SIIX EMS Slovakia achieves TS 16949 certification

Japans EMS provider SIIX Corp. has announced that their European production facility in Slovakia has achieved implementation of the ISO/TS 16949:2002 quality standard.

ISO/TS 16949 certification is dedicated to the automotive industry and designed to guarantee product and process quality. Prior to obtaining the ISO/TS 16949 certification, SIIX EMS Slovakia holds ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certification.



SIIX EMS Slovakia is located in Nitra and serves European customers with PCBA, kitting and electronic components including customized logistic solutions. SIIX Europe GmbH in Germany is responsible for the European activities and is also linking up customers in Europe with the company network in Asia and America.