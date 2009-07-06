Tieto and OneSpin cooperate

Tieto and OneSpin Solutions signed a long-term agreement to deploy OneSpin’s 360 MV formal assertion-based verification (ABV) solution in Tieto’s high-end FPGA verification flow.

The agreement enables the design, verification and integration experts in Tieto’s largest division – telecom and media – to use the most comprehensive formal ABV solution available on the market to deliver leading-edge FPGA solutions to telecom operators, network equipment providers, mobile device manufacturers, automation, automotive and medical companies.



Rudolf Krumenacker, head of Tieto’s Embedded Systems Hardware service unit said, “By 2011, we want to be one of the world-leading telecom R&D partners for Hardware development. OneSpin’s formal verification technology is essential for us to deliver ‘first-time-right’ FPGA designs to our customers, to start functional verification earlier, and to shorten the time to market.” He continued, “We needed a formal ABV solution that addresses the broad range of requirements and tasks in our customer projects and that adapts easily to the wide diversity of skills in our company. 360 MV can be used across the company to ensure the functional and real-time capabilities of our designs, closing the ‘verification gap’ common in the development of high-end FPGA solutions. Additionally, OneSpin has a reputation for excellent customer support, which is essential for us to keep our customers’ project schedules.”



Peter Feist, OneSpin’s CEO said, “We have invested major effort into 360 MV to make formal ABV broadly accessible to chip design, verification, and integration teams. The long-term cooperation between Tieto and OneSpin demonstrates that teams that develop complex FPGAs now increasingly rely on formal ABV to achieve earlier verification closure and higher design quality, using technology that has predominantly been used in the ASIC/SoC domains. This trend will take formal verification further into the mainstream, making it a standard technology in companies’ verification tool kits.”