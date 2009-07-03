Schleuniger to launch in Scandinavia

Schleuniger has started its own direct representation of sales and service in Scandinavia.

UpTechs former staff is becoming Schleuniger representatives. Former staff at Uptech will from now on market, sell, install and maintain Schleuniger equipment to customers in Sweden, Norway and Denmark.



In addition the local office will market and sell complementary products from other manufacturers in its niche like Ramatech AG, KBA-Metronic GmbH, GLW Gmbh and others.