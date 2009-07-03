SEAS: SIPLACE SX in field test at Zollner Elektronik too

CEO Johann Weber and his team have two of the new machines equipped with SIPLACE MultiStar CPP heads in use. With more than 40 SMT lines, German EMS-provider Zollner Elektronik is not new to field test.

By working with equipment manufacturers early on, Zollner is able to exert its influence on their machine developments. That’s why the start of the SIPLACE SX field at Zollner’s Altenmarkt III plant was business as usual. Together with SIPLACE technicians, the company installed an SMT field test line with a total of four machines: two SIPLACE S20s with two 12-nozzle C&P heads each, followed by a SIPLACE SX with two SIPLACE MultiStar CPP heads and a SIPLACE SX end-of-line machine with one SIPLACE MultiStar and one SIPLACE TwinHead.Electronics manufacturing in Germany is almost synonymous with small to medium lot sizes. Since Zollner services many different industries and focuses on sophisticated electronics, it must also be able to process an extremely wide component spectrum.Johann Weber, CEO Zollner AG: “the SIPLACE SX represents a great step ahead on our path to the production of the future.”/ a product produced by SIPLACE SX“To accomplish this, we must operate with maximum flexibility and deliver top quality. The new SIPLACE SX represents an ideal solution for these challenges. With its small footprint, its larger number of feeder slots, its many new software features and its exceptional hardware modularity with replaceable gantries, it is a major step towards the production of the future,” says Ulrich Niklas.CEO Johann Weber: “As a contract manufacturer we are constantly being confronted by production changes. The SIPLACE SX is the first machine that can adapt to these requirements quickly and without the need for major line reconfigurations. It represents a great step ahead on our path to the production of the future.”