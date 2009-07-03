Electronics Production | July 03, 2009
Hansatech EMS gains Aerospace Quality Standard
UK-based Hansatech EMS has been awarded the AS9100 quality accreditation for the design and manufacture of safety critical flight systems for the aerospace industry.
Achieving one of the world’s most demanding quality standards is a significant milestone in the company’s strategy to operate effectively and accelerate business in the challenging defence and aerospace market. It also follows a period of significant investment in specialist inspection equipment and new computer system.
Paul Gill, Managing Director of Hansatech EMS, commented, “Having the internationally recognised AS9100 accreditation for our Poole site demonstrates our commitment to the continuous improvement of every function of our organisation over the past 25 years and into the future. It is evidence that we understand the needs of our customers and the market, and that our staff are dedicated to quality management compliance. Most importantly, it places us in a strong, stable position to support the manufacture of electronic systems fundamental to civil and military aircraft system safety in the aerospace sector.”
The AS9100 is a globally adopted standard that incorporates the ISO9001 quality management system and additional requirements specified by the aerospace industry. The accreditation sits alongside Hansatech EMS’ portfolio of standards including ISO 9001:2000 (Quality), ISO 14001 and BS13485.
