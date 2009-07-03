SEAS: BMK tests new Siplace SX

Siplace Electronics Assembly Systems (SEAS) has introduced its Siplace SX to the market after field tests with German EMS-providers. The BMK Group in Augsburg, Germany, tested the SIPLACE SX in a high-mix line that was designed especially for small lots and a broad component spectrum.

Over a period of less than seven months, the company produced more than 400 different boards in lot sizes ranging mostly from 1 to 100 on the SMT line, which consisted of a SIPLACE SX2, a SIPLACE D1 and a SIPLACE D1S. In addition, the technicians occasionally produced jobs of up to 3,000 boards on the line.Christian Lösche, BMK’s project manager, gives the new platform excellent grades: “The new SIPLACE SX is exactly the right machine for our high-mix/low-volume production requirements. We are finally able to invest exactly in what we need, because we can add feeder position capacity without having to add placement performance. The new SIPLACE SX with its true capacity-on-demand concept is the answer to the challenges facing electronics manufacturers of all sizes.”“The new SIPLACE SX will enable us to further improve our just-in-time production concept. The field test of the SIPLACE SX showed us very quickly that the new machine perfectly meets all our tough requirements, especially with regards to economic efficiency,” summarizes Stephan Baur, CEO of the BMK Group.BMK field test line: A „mixed line“ with one SIPLACE SX with two gantries, one SIPLACE D1 and one SIPLACE D1S with single transport for the highly flexible production of small lot sizes: Anja Renner, SIPLACE Sales in discussion with Stephan Baur, CEO of the BMK Group (left) and with Christian Lösche, Production Engineer (right) at BMK