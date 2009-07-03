Sony Ericsson organize around in Europe

Sony Ericsson Mobile Communications has announced a new and more effective organisational set-up for market units Austria, Benelux, France, Germany and Switzerland across all areas of the business. These changes are effective July 1 and will be completed by the end of September 2009.



The new organisational set-up will group the Austrian, Dutch, German and Swiss markets as one cluster, under the overall responsibility of Luc van Huystee who will be based at Sony Ericsson’s offices in Dusseldorf. The markets of Belgium, Luxembourg and France will form a new grouping under the overall responsibility of Pierre Perron, who is based at the company’s offices in Paris.



Andrea Gaal, currently head of Sony Ericsson’s market unit Austria & Switzerland, and Max van den Berg, currently head of Sony Ericsson’s market unit Benelux, will remain in their roles until the end of September 2009. Gaal and Van den Berg are expected to assume new positions at Sony Ericsson after September.