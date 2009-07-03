Qimonda Dresden: assets to be sold off

The insolvency administrator Dr. Jaffé has appointed auctioneers to sell of the assets of Qimonda’s Dresden facility.

GoIndustry DoveBid had been appointed to sell on a selection of assets from Qimonda Dresden; among which are Front-End and Back-End processes from CMP, wafer inspection, or packaging and module testing from Advantest, Applied Materials, Semitool, KLA-Tencor, ESEC or Suss Microtec.



Earlier on, Colliers International, Emerald Technology Valuations LLC and Gordon Brothers were appointed to sell the Sandston facility in Virginia, USA.



A few weeks back, the insolvency administrator was also able to sell of Qimonda-Holdings. Among them is the Advanced Mask Technology Center (AMTC) – jointly run by AMD, Toppan and Qimonda. AMD and Toppan acquired Qimonda’s share and now hold 50% each on AMTC. Or the nanotechnology materials research center NaMLab – jointly owned by Qimonda and the Technical University (TU) in Dresden. Here, the TU has acquired Qimonda’s shares. Qimonda’s share in the Dresden Chip Academy was sold to the AkaTe group.