Electronics Production | August 03, 2005
Fairchild positions for growth<br> in power and analogue
Fairchild Semiconductor plans to maintain its dominance in the fast growing power semiconductor market.
Fairchild accelerate growth in its related analogue businesses, through a focused strategy based on increased R&D investment to develop more highly integrated power products and enhanced customer support with the opening of additional Global Power ResourceT Centres and the hiring of more field application engineers to work directly with customers.
At the core of Fairchild's strategy are enhancements to Fairchild's customer support, including doubling the number of Global Power ResourceT application labs worldwide. This is coupled with a sharper focus on the development of complex analogue and integrated power solutions, by increasing R&D spending and through shifting the weight of this resource behind analogue and power. The announcement follows a year in which Fairchild's power business grew 24% to a total of 75% of Fairchild's sales.
Fairchild's Global Power Resource application labs are central to the focused approach to develop highly functional, integrated system power solutions. Pioneered in Europe, these centres allow Fairchild to work directly with customers to identify their design challenges, develop innovative total system power solutions that increase functionality and efficiency while minimizing part count and cost and partner to implement these solutions in end product designs.
The centre has already completed more than 50 successful system power designs in its first 18 months, reducing part count requirements while increasing functionality and efficiency in customer applications. Fairchild plans to expand the number of centres globally from six to twelve, with new centres in Chicago, Brazil, Japan, Korea and two in China.
