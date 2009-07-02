Mydata-Micronic deal settled

Skanditek’s completes divestment of subsidiary MYDATA and becomes largest owner of Micronic Laser Systems with a 38.0-percent holding.

It was announced on May 19 that Skanditek Industriförvaltning AB had entered into an agreement with Micronic Laser Systems AB concerning the divestment of the subsidiary MYDATA automation AB in accordance with the letter of intent that was announced on April 21, 2009. At Micronic’s Extraordinary General Meeting held today, a resolution was passed to issue not more than 26,111,077 new shares. The right to subscribe for the new shares accrues to the shareholders of MYDATA automation AB with the right and obligation to pay for the new shares through the conveyance of a total of 6,149,261 shares in MYDATA.



Given that Skanditek’s participating interest in MYDATA amounted to 95 percent, Skanditek has today subscribed for 24,801,073 shares in Micronic with payment being made through the conveyance of 5,840,750 shares in MYDATA. Skanditek’s holding in Micronic amounts to 24,801,073 shares, corresponding to 38.0 percent of the share capital and voting rights.



The purchase consideration preliminarily amounts to SEK 298 m and was calculated based on the market price of the Micronic shares received. The preliminarily capital loss in the Parent Company amounts to SEK 27 m. The capital gain for the Group has not yet been determined and will be announced in conjunction with the publication of the Interim Report for January-June on August 31, 2009. The consolidated capital gain is expected to entail a positive impact on earnings. The transaction means that MYDATA will no longer be a subsidiary of the Skanditek Group and that Micronic will become an associated company of the Group.



Skanditek has been granted exemption by the Swedish Securities Council regarding the obligation to submit a public takeover bid for the remaining shares is in the company (mandatory bid rule), which is a condition precedent to the closing of the Transaction.