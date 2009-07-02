SMT & Inspection | July 02, 2009
Mydata-Micronic deal settled
Skanditek’s completes divestment of subsidiary MYDATA and becomes largest owner of Micronic Laser Systems with a 38.0-percent holding.
It was announced on May 19 that Skanditek Industriförvaltning AB had entered into an agreement with Micronic Laser Systems AB concerning the divestment of the subsidiary MYDATA automation AB in accordance with the letter of intent that was announced on April 21, 2009. At Micronic’s Extraordinary General Meeting held today, a resolution was passed to issue not more than 26,111,077 new shares. The right to subscribe for the new shares accrues to the shareholders of MYDATA automation AB with the right and obligation to pay for the new shares through the conveyance of a total of 6,149,261 shares in MYDATA.
Given that Skanditek’s participating interest in MYDATA amounted to 95 percent, Skanditek has today subscribed for 24,801,073 shares in Micronic with payment being made through the conveyance of 5,840,750 shares in MYDATA. Skanditek’s holding in Micronic amounts to 24,801,073 shares, corresponding to 38.0 percent of the share capital and voting rights.
The purchase consideration preliminarily amounts to SEK 298 m and was calculated based on the market price of the Micronic shares received. The preliminarily capital loss in the Parent Company amounts to SEK 27 m. The capital gain for the Group has not yet been determined and will be announced in conjunction with the publication of the Interim Report for January-June on August 31, 2009. The consolidated capital gain is expected to entail a positive impact on earnings. The transaction means that MYDATA will no longer be a subsidiary of the Skanditek Group and that Micronic will become an associated company of the Group.
Skanditek has been granted exemption by the Swedish Securities Council regarding the obligation to submit a public takeover bid for the remaining shares is in the company (mandatory bid rule), which is a condition precedent to the closing of the Transaction.
Given that Skanditek’s participating interest in MYDATA amounted to 95 percent, Skanditek has today subscribed for 24,801,073 shares in Micronic with payment being made through the conveyance of 5,840,750 shares in MYDATA. Skanditek’s holding in Micronic amounts to 24,801,073 shares, corresponding to 38.0 percent of the share capital and voting rights.
The purchase consideration preliminarily amounts to SEK 298 m and was calculated based on the market price of the Micronic shares received. The preliminarily capital loss in the Parent Company amounts to SEK 27 m. The capital gain for the Group has not yet been determined and will be announced in conjunction with the publication of the Interim Report for January-June on August 31, 2009. The consolidated capital gain is expected to entail a positive impact on earnings. The transaction means that MYDATA will no longer be a subsidiary of the Skanditek Group and that Micronic will become an associated company of the Group.
Skanditek has been granted exemption by the Swedish Securities Council regarding the obligation to submit a public takeover bid for the remaining shares is in the company (mandatory bid rule), which is a condition precedent to the closing of the Transaction.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments