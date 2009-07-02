Foxconn to hire 1000 new employees in CZ

As reported earlier, EMS-giant Foxconn is looking to hire new staff in the Czech Republic, it will be as many as 1000 new employees.

The 1000 new employees will be hired for Foxconn's production facility in Kutna Hora and is scheduled until the end of 2010. The recruiting effectively started on July 1, 2009. Foxconn currently employs 800 people at the Kutna Hora facility.