Outsourcing in solar panels gets more common

Electronics manufacturers business is more and more expanding from production of PCs and Phones into solar panels.

Outsourcing to electronics manufacturers is getting more common in the solar industry than it used to be. The solar panels makers acknowledge that this type of outsourcing minimizes the risks - which comes along with building and owning factories. In addition, large electronics manufacturers can take care of shipping and repair services.



In the resent period, a number of large electronics manufacturers have received orders in the solar industry. For example SunPower hired Jabil to produce solar panels for the company (as SunPower sought to cut costs and to better serve the North American market), said greentechmedia. EMS-giant Flextronics received a contact recently from Enphase Energy to produce solar inverters for Petaluma. Evergreen Solar is hiring Jiawei to make solar cells and panels using. BP Solar also decided to do the same and is still negotiating with contract manufacturers.