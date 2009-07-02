Philips to close plant in Belgium

Philips is said to close down its production facility in Brugge, Belgium. The affected unit currently employs 191 staff.

The close of the unit, which manufactures flat screens, will affect 118 blue-collars and 73 white-collars and is blamed on a severe decrease in sales. Management is cited in local media reports in saying that only the production unit will be affected by the layoffs; the development unit however, will remain in Brugge.