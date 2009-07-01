Electronics Production | July 01, 2009
Avnet Embedded strengthens European position with new structure
Avnet Embedded has announced a new corporate structure effective 1 July 2009. The company has completed the integration of Abacus Embedded, part of the Abacus Group that Avnet acquired earlier this year.
Headed up by Martin Brooks, Avnet Embedded now has over 100 employees and has extended its activities to cover the whole of Europe.
Having local labs to assist in customers` integration and to produce product demos and design references is now a necessity in this fast moving and growing market space.
“Our new structure delivers a larger pool of technical specialists, an expanded line card, and enhanced system integration expertise. Supported by local product laboratories for our customers across Europe, Avnet Embedded is ideally positioned to help our customers choose the right solution for their specific needs. The additional benefit of Avnet’s world class logistics capabilities makes our value proposition extremely compelling,” says Martin Brooks, VP Avnet Embedded. “By combining the strengths of both Avnet and Abacus Embedded we have created a new organisation which is a big step toward our goal of firmly establishing Avnet Embedded as Europe’s number one distributor of embedded solutions and services.”
With the new structure, Avnet Embedded has broadened its franchise portfolio and its geographical coverage. Avnet Embedded specialises in the following key product groups:
- Embedded Operating Systems and Software
- Displays – LCD panels, digital signage solutions, monitors, terminals and panel PCs
- Wireless and Networking – GSM, 3G, GPS, Bluetooth, Zigbee, WiFi and many others
- Embedded Computing – All form factors from mini ITX to industrial Box PCs
- Industrial Printers – Simple mechanisms to ruggedised A4 industrial printers
Several of the former Abacus Embedded group companies will continue to do business under their current names while operating under the Avnet Embedded corporate umbrella. This is the case for Axess Technology in France; the wireless business of TDC in the UK; and Trident in the UK, Benelux and Nordic countries. The Abacus Embedded brand name will be changed to Avnet Embedded which principally affects the former Abacus Embedded product divisions in Germany and Italy.
Having local labs to assist in customers` integration and to produce product demos and design references is now a necessity in this fast moving and growing market space.
“Our new structure delivers a larger pool of technical specialists, an expanded line card, and enhanced system integration expertise. Supported by local product laboratories for our customers across Europe, Avnet Embedded is ideally positioned to help our customers choose the right solution for their specific needs. The additional benefit of Avnet’s world class logistics capabilities makes our value proposition extremely compelling,” says Martin Brooks, VP Avnet Embedded. “By combining the strengths of both Avnet and Abacus Embedded we have created a new organisation which is a big step toward our goal of firmly establishing Avnet Embedded as Europe’s number one distributor of embedded solutions and services.”
With the new structure, Avnet Embedded has broadened its franchise portfolio and its geographical coverage. Avnet Embedded specialises in the following key product groups:
- Embedded Operating Systems and Software
- Displays – LCD panels, digital signage solutions, monitors, terminals and panel PCs
- Wireless and Networking – GSM, 3G, GPS, Bluetooth, Zigbee, WiFi and many others
- Embedded Computing – All form factors from mini ITX to industrial Box PCs
- Industrial Printers – Simple mechanisms to ruggedised A4 industrial printers
Several of the former Abacus Embedded group companies will continue to do business under their current names while operating under the Avnet Embedded corporate umbrella. This is the case for Axess Technology in France; the wireless business of TDC in the UK; and Trident in the UK, Benelux and Nordic countries. The Abacus Embedded brand name will be changed to Avnet Embedded which principally affects the former Abacus Embedded product divisions in Germany and Italy.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments