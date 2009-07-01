CIL invest in new Flying Probe Tester

UK based EMS provider CIL has selected the Takaya APT9401 as an additional Flying Probe Test Station for its Andover based Electronics Manufacturing Facility.

The additional Takaya will increase CIL's capacity, and provide the company with greater flexibility needed to support its increasing prototype and early model production business.



The Takaya was sourced from Testline of Potton, Bedfordshire, who managed the delivery and installation program.