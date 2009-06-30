Electronics Production | June 30, 2009
Datarespons lays off in Denmark
The Board of directors in Data Respons has decided to implement a series of efficiency initiatives to meet the changed market conditions and strengthen the company’s long-term profitability.
The initiatives will affect the 2nd quarter with one-off costs of NOK 35 million. This is done to increase the company’s efficiency and maintain the strong position within the embedded market, which is expected to continue as a strong growth market in the coming years.
The one-offs in the 2nd quarter are mainly related to efficiency initiatives within the Danish operation, reduce workforce overcapacity within the group, as well as accruals for expected losses on trade receivables and extraordinary costs related to completion and delivery of large solutions projects.
During the second half of 2009 the company will:
Strengthen the international sales- and supply-chain management within the company’s growing solutions segment. Implement further cost efficiency initiatives in completion and deliveries of solution projects. Strengthen the capacity and competency within project management. Continue and enhance activities to reduce the general cost level
The company expects that the initiatives described above will result in a cost reduction of approx. NOK 40 million on an annual basis with full effect from the 4th quarter 2009. In addition, these initiatives are expected to contribute to maintaining the long-term growth target of 20 %.
The one-offs in the 2nd quarter are mainly related to efficiency initiatives within the Danish operation, reduce workforce overcapacity within the group, as well as accruals for expected losses on trade receivables and extraordinary costs related to completion and delivery of large solutions projects.
During the second half of 2009 the company will:
Strengthen the international sales- and supply-chain management within the company’s growing solutions segment. Implement further cost efficiency initiatives in completion and deliveries of solution projects. Strengthen the capacity and competency within project management. Continue and enhance activities to reduce the general cost level
The company expects that the initiatives described above will result in a cost reduction of approx. NOK 40 million on an annual basis with full effect from the 4th quarter 2009. In addition, these initiatives are expected to contribute to maintaining the long-term growth target of 20 %.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments