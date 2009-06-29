Asymtek sells dispensing system to Danish DancoTech

Asymtek has sold a Spectrum S-910N dispensing system to DancoTech, located in Ballerup, Denmark.

DancoTech purchased Asymtek’s S-910N dispensing system, configured for surface mount adhesive (SMA) jetting, for applications and product development in their Center of Excellence. Their first Asymtek system was purchased in 1999.



Over the years they have added ten more dispensers to support a wide range of applications, including underfill and SMA jetting, dam and fill, conformal coating and solder paste dispensing, using a variety of Asymtek’s valve technologies from pumps to jets to piezo-electric technologies.



“We have chosen Asymtek for our dispensing requirements because of their deep knowledge and expertise in automated fluid dispensing,” said Pernille Louise Vinten, Production Technology Manager for DancoTech. “Our customers want quick-turn solutions with state-of-the-art technology. Asymtek’s dispensers provide a high level of process control, flexibility, and capability that supports this requirement. Our new Spectrum S-910N systems give us more capability in a smaller footprint, saving valuable space on our production floor.”



“Shipping the 11th dispensing system to DancoTech is a key milestone for Asymtek,” states Asymtek’s Global Account Manager, Lars Nielsen. “DancoTech is a great company to work with, and we are committed to consistently providing innovative, quality solutions that exceed their needs and expectations.”